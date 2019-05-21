|
|
Don Keith Robbins
Greenville - Don Keith Robbins, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, friend and coach, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday May 18,2019 after a full life of love, fun, family, friends and Clemson Tigers. Born in Blacksburg, SC, he was the son of the late Alfred and Blanche Patterson Robbins. Don was predeceased by his wife of fifty-eight years, Peggy Moss Robbins. He is survived by his son, Dr. Don Keith Robbins Jr. and wife Christine of Rock Hill, SC, daughter Donna Robbins Childress and husband Houston of Greenville, SC, daughter Dr. Tina Lynn Robbins and husband Ben (Coke) Jeffords of Pendleton, SC ; grandchildren, Emily Marie Childress-Campbell (Colin), of Knightdale, NC, Nolan and Travis Robbins of Rock Hill, SC, Katherine Jeffords of Lexington, SC and Elizabeth Jeffords Smith (Lee) of Simpsonville, SC. and great grandchild Lucy Campbell. Also surviving Don are many loving brothers-in law and sisters -in-law.
Don was member of the St. James Episcopal Church. After High School, Don served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Following his service to our country, Don played football at Wofford University before transferring to Clemson University where he earned a B.S. in Electrical Engineering in which he fulfilled his career and continued his lifelong passion as a Clemson Tiger fan.
A Graveside service with military honors will be held on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at 11:00AM in Woodlawn Memorial Park 1 Pine Knoll Dr. Greenville SC 29609. Following the service the family will be receiving friends until 2:00PM at Mackey at Woodlawn Memorial Park Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Moss Scholarship Fund, c/o Hopewell Baptist Church, 511 Old Chester Road, Blacksburg, SC 29702. The family would like to thank Don's loving long time caregivers Marie Day of Inman SC (and Lee). Also, the family would like to thank Don's more recent caregivers Iyanna Holmes, Maya Bowen and Margaret Stewart. Thank you also to Compassus Hospice for Don's end of life care.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.woodlawn-fh.com
Published in The Greenville News on May 21, 2019