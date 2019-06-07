Services
Don Nelson Obituary
Don Nelson

Pelzer - Don Edward Nelson, 77, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

Surviving, is son, Clayton Nelson (Virginia); daughter, Shelia Salaciak (Jim); step-daughter, Ronda (Dennis); sister, Rose Miller (Jack); grandchildren, Ashley Whitlock (Brayden), Brittney Nielsen (Bjorn) and Austin Salaciak; step- grandchildren, Taylor Massey (Aaron), and Logan Fenske.

Family will receive friends 5-8pm Friday at Fletcher Funeral Service.

Funeral services will be 11am Saturday at Hillside Baptist Church. Burial will follow in church cemetery.

Fletcher Funeral Service
Published in The Greenville News on June 7, 2019
