Don Wilbanks
Taylors - Donald "Don" Hendrix Wilbanks, 78, passed away October 13, 2020.
A native of Greenville County, son of the late Percy and Bessie Forrester Wilbanks, he was a retired employee of Pepsi and a member of Praise Cathedral.
Surviving are his wife, Norma Jean Mallonee Wilbanks of the home; a daughter, Tracie Wilbanks of Taylors; two brothers, Raymond Wilbanks (Dorothy) and Dalton Wilbanks (Judy) of Greer; two grandchildren, Cameron Wilson and Caleb Wilson; and two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Ava.
Graveside services will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at Mountain View Cemetery, conducted by Pastor Jerry Madden and Pastor Tommy Harvey.
The body will lie in state 12:00 -7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to Church of God Home for Children, P.O. Box 309, Mauldin, SC 29662.
