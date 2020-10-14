1/
Don Wilbanks
Don Wilbanks

Taylors - Donald "Don" Hendrix Wilbanks, 78, passed away October 13, 2020.

A native of Greenville County, son of the late Percy and Bessie Forrester Wilbanks, he was a retired employee of Pepsi and a member of Praise Cathedral.

Surviving are his wife, Norma Jean Mallonee Wilbanks of the home; a daughter, Tracie Wilbanks of Taylors; two brothers, Raymond Wilbanks (Dorothy) and Dalton Wilbanks (Judy) of Greer; two grandchildren, Cameron Wilson and Caleb Wilson; and two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Ava.

Graveside services will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at Mountain View Cemetery, conducted by Pastor Jerry Madden and Pastor Tommy Harvey.

The body will lie in state 12:00 -7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary.

The family is at the home.

Memorials may be made to Church of God Home for Children, P.O. Box 309, Mauldin, SC 29662.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com




Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Lying in State
12:00 - 07:00 PM
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
OCT
16
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Mountain View Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
