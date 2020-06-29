Donald B. "Donnie" Scovel
Greenville - Donald B. "Donnie" Scovel, 65, husband of Teresa Scovel, beloved father and grandfather, died Friday, June 26, 2020.
Born in Cedar Rapids, IA, he was the son of the late Connard and Joyce Bruce Scovel.
A devout Catholic, Donnie was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, and he attended Mass daily. His faith and devotion to God and the Church were central to him, and he raised his children in the Catholic tradition.
Donnie graduated from Southside High School in 1972 and worked at Our Lady of the Rosary while attending Furman University. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 41 years of service. Donnie was a referee for high school and church basketball for 46 years, enjoyed playing tennis with his friends, and loved watching his kids play sports.
He was a kind and good man who sought to help others. He was a regular platelet donor at The Blood Connection, and his generosity and humanity will be missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his children Natalie Salisbury (Christopher) of Alexandria, VA; Rory Scovel (Jordan) of Los Angeles, CA; Dr. Lauren Scovel (Schuyler) of San Jose, CA; Jacqueline Turbervill (James); Chaz Scovel; Jessica Scovel; Jordan Scovel of Greenville, SC; grandchildren Emma, Leighton, Benjamin, Isabelle Salisbury; and Elliot Scovel; and siblings Connie Norwood, Lennie Scovel, Jackie Scovel, and Roonie Scovel.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife Cynthia Goss Scovel.
The body will lie in state Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 12:00p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Following the Mass, the family will greet friends outside in Miller Square.
Due to social distancing guidelines, seating in the church is limited, and all attendees must wear a mask.
The Committal will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 111 Hampton Avenue, Greenville, SC 29601, or Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.