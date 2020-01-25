Services
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
4:00 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Gardens
Greer, SC
Donald Crain Jr. Obituary
Donald Crain, Jr.

Boiling Springs, SC - Mayse Donald Crain, Jr., 67, of Boiling Springs, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. He was born in Greer, SC to the late Mayse Donald and Betsy Jean Jones Crain.

Surviving are his wife, Ophelia Jane Crain; a son Brian Ashley Jones; sister Jean Crain Moore; and brother Lewis Timothy Crain. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Greer, SC at 4:00 pm with the Reverend Mollie Turner officiating.

Memorials may be made to the .

Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020
