Donald "Don" E. Rich
Greensboro, NC - Donald "Don" E. Rich, 88, of Rocky Mount, NC died Tuesday morning, February 19, 2019 at Heritage Greens in Greensboro, NC. Don was born August 24, 1930 to Clarence Rich and Lillie Marie Rich. His wife of 63 years, Betty Scott Rich, passed away in 2013. Don is survived by daughter Dianne Rich Raper and husband Chris Raper of Elm City, NC; son Donald Eugene "Dee" Rich, Jr. and wife Mary White Rich of Greensboro, NC; grandsons Chadwick Scott Proctor of Seattle, Washington, Robert Christopher Rich and wife Melissa Johnson Rich of Charlotte, NC, and Stephen Dean Rich of New York, New York; granddaughters Sara Katherine Rich of New York, New York, Margaret Rich Roberts and husband Gerald Kenneth Roberts, Jr. of Greensboro, NC and Susan Rich Bain and husband Schuyler Alexander Bain of Greensboro, NC. Don also had 2 great-grandchildren, Milo Rich and Trey Roberts. In addition to his parents and wife, Don was preceded in death by his sisters Iris Hyleman, Sara Chiles and Jackie Clark.
Don grew up in Greenville, SC where he graduated from Parker High School in 1949. He married Betty in 1950 and moved to Rocky Mount with daughter Dianne several years later. Don worked in textiles for most of his life, managing the Schotland Mills plant in Rocky Mount, and eventually starting Kenmount Mills, also in Rocky Mount. He loved to play golf, fish, go bird hunting and play games with his family and friends. He was a long time member and former deacon at Calvary Baptist Church in Rocky Mount. Don loved life and spent much of his time surrounded by his friends.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Rocky Mount Memorial Park Chapel on the Hill Mausoleum with Rev. Brandon Dees officiating. A visitation with the family will follow the service in the Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 505 S. Englewood Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 21, 2019