Donald Edward Howard, Sr.
Pickens - Donald Edward Howard, Sr., 80, of Pickens, husband of Laura Ellison Howard, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
Born in Pickens County, he was the son of the late John Tillman and Frances Dickard Howard. He retired from Roadway Express after 32 years as a driver salesman with a 2 million plus safe driving record. Don was a 1957 graduate of Pickens High School. He was a member of Golden Creek Baptist Church, where he was a part of the Joy Group. Don was a 55 plus years member of Easley Bates Masonic Lodge #189 and was a past volunteer at Easley Baptist Hospital, where he received the volunteer of the year award in 2006.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Laura Ellison Howard; sons, Eddie Howard of Easley and Tim Howard of Greenville; grandchildren, Madison Howard of Potsdam, NY and Jacob Howard of Winston-Salem, NC. He is also survived by 3 sisters and a brother.
Friends and family may pay their respects on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley.
Graveside service will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Pickens.
Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com
or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.