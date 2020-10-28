Donald G. Austin



Easley - Donald Gilbert Austin passed this earthly life peacefully at his home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday October 27, 2020.



He was preceded in death by his parents George and Ethel Cordell Austin, his brother Dennis Austin, two sisters, Joyce Cunningham and LaFawn Richardson, and grandson, PFC Barrett L. Austin. He leaves behind his wife of 66 years Betty Barrett Austin; sons, Curt Austin (Yolanda) and Donnie Austin (Rhonda); four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



Born in Mercersburg, PA, he always joked that he missed being a southerner by 20 miles. After graduating high school, he joined the US Air Force and proudly served his country for 20 years. While stationed in Sumter, SC, he met and married his wife Betty (a student nurse from Heath Springs, SC). After retiring from the military with a rank of Master Sergeant, he decided to go to college and ultimately received a master's degree in vocational education. He moved his family to Pickens, SC to complete his education and to fulfill a promise to his wife to move closer to "home". While in Pickens, he worked with the SC school systems and later with Duke Power at the Oconee Nuclear Station as Director of Safety and Training.



He was a faithful member of Pickens First Baptist Church where he served as deacon, Sunday School teacher, bus driver and anywhere else he could.



Funeral services will be held on Friday October 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home chapel with the Reverend Dr. Fred Stone officiating with Reverend Bryan Hester assisting. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.



The family will be at the home of Curt and Yolanda Austin.



In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Interim Hospice.









