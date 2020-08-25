Donald Goodwin
Longboat Key - Donald Wray Goodwin, 86, of Hendersonville, NC, gained his heavenly wings on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
A visitation with social distancing will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. in the Greenville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with the funeral service to follow. Visitors and attendees are encouraged to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines, seating will be limited.
Condolences and "Hugs from Home" may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
.