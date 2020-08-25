1/
Donald Goodwin
Donald Goodwin

Longboat Key - Donald Wray Goodwin, 86, of Hendersonville, NC, gained his heavenly wings on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

A visitation with social distancing will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. in the Greenville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with the funeral service to follow. Visitors and attendees are encouraged to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines, seating will be limited.

Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
