Donald Jacobs
Greenville - Donald Frederick Jacobs, 87, husband of Michaleen "Mickey" Jacobs of 52 years, died Sunday, December 22, 2019.
Born on September 28, 1932 in Northeastern, OH, he was the son of the late Frank and Mary Glowiski Jacobs.
Donald received a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Cincinnati, where he was president of his fraternity, Sigma Alpha Epsilon. He then received his MBA from Xavier University. Donald was a captain in the Air Force during the Korean War and had a thirty year career with IBM as an executive in the Systems Engineering Division. He held positions at IBM facilities in Pittsburgh, PA; Springfield, IL; White Plains, NY; Greenwich CT; and Atlanta, GA. Following his retirement, he was an adjunct professor at Georgia State and Brenau Universities. After moving to Greenville, he taught at Senior Action and the Continuing Education Program in the Greenville School System. He also served as a volunteer with the Humane Society, Greenville Library System, and GSP Airport.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son Jeffrey (Ginger) Jacobs of Washington, DC, Dr. Scott (Julie) Jacobs of Jacksonville, FL; Grandchildren: Geneva and Garrett Jacobs, Gabriella and Isabella Jacobs; and a brother, James Jacobs of Northbrook, IL.
Memorials may be made to The Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Road, Greenville, SC 29607 or The Salvation Army, 417 Rutherford St., Greenville, SC 29609.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019