Donald Lee Chase, Sr.
Greenville - Donald Lee Chase, Sr., 80, of Greenville, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 in Greenville. Born on July 14, 1939, he resided in the upstate for nearly 60 years and owned a small business. He served his country honorably as a veteran of the United States Navy. He enjoyed long rides in the Country, spending time with his dog, Charlie, he enjoyed reading and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He held two patents during his life. Donald is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Carol Chase. Those who will most cherish his memory are his daughter, Vera Clark " Sissy "and her husband, Paul of Greenville; his son, Donald Chase, Jr. and his wife, Deborah of Greenville; his two grandchildren, Chase Clark and Dylan Clark both of Greenville. A memorial service to remember and honor Don's life will be at 3:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 739 North Main Street, Mauldin, South Carolina 29662.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2019