Donald "Don" Lemoin Winchester
Easley - Donald "Don" Lemoin Winchester, 86, of Easley, widower of Ann Dalton Winchester, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Born in Six Mile, he was the son of the late Willoughby "Good" and June Abercrombie Winchester.
Mr. Winchester served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, Don spent over thirty-five years as a dedicated employee of Ace Hardware where he managed both Pickens and Powdersville stores. He was an active member of Rock Springs Baptist Church.
He is survived by daughter, Miriam Payne, and husband, Jeff; son, Chip Winchester, and wife, Lulu; granddaughter, Jordan Payne, and wife, Yeoman; grandson, Jed Payne, and wife, Kaeli; granddaughter, Kaleigh Winchester; great-grandson, Quin Payne; great-granddaughter, Elliot Payne; and sister, Bert Clark.
Mr. Winchester was proud to be called "Popeye" by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed keeping busy, spending time outside and tending to his yard. He excelled at cooking. Mr. Winchester received great joy from serving others and was known for his humble attitude and positive outlook.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Winchester was preceded in death by three sisters, Rubye Mann, Ruth Saad, and Erelene Mann; and brother, Clyde Winchester.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Willows of Easley for all of the loving care and support provided to Mr. Winchester during his time as a resident.
In lieu of a public visitation, Mr. Winchester will lie in state at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. for those who would like to pay their respects. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the Northwest Chapel of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home. Seating will be limited to allow for proper social distancing. The family requests that all guests in attendance follow the CDC guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing a mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rock Springs Baptist Church, 201 Rock Springs Rd., Easley, SC 29642.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
