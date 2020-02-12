Services
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Donald M. Oates Obituary
Donald M. Oates

Greenville - Donald M. Oates, 60, of Greenville husband of Pamela N. Oates died Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

Born in Miami, FL., he was a son of the late Kenneth and Alice Rowan Oates.

Donald was a graduate of Castle Heights Military Academy in Lebanon, TN and the University of Florida. He was a CPA with the Harper Corporation.

Surviving in addition to his wife Pamela are his daughters, Meredith Oates of Greenville and Lauren Oates of Montpelier, VT; brothers Ken and Bob Oates of Miami, Fl. and step-son John Aaron Brewer III of Louisville, KY.

A Celebration of Donald's life will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2pm at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Dr.; online tributes at mackeymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020
