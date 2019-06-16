Donald P. Cresswell



Greenville - Donald P. Cresswell, 82, husband of Betty Cresswell, died June 15, 2019.



Born in Greenville, he was the son of the late James and Bernice Tannery Cresswell.



Don was a 1959 Furman University graduate. He was a member of the Furman Singers, ROTC and TKE fraternity. Don served in the US Army.



Don was partner in Cresswell & Edwards-Thomas, LLC, CPA firm.



Don loved the Lord and served in many leadership roles at Pendleton Street Baptist Church. He was a Sunday school teacher; choir member and he sang 2nd tenor in the Pendleton Street Baptist Church Quartet. He served as deacon and Church Treasurer



He loved Civitan's and had over 44 years of perfect attendance. He was a past president and had been Club Treasurer for many years. Don enjoyed long walks with Betty and yearly trips to Isle of Palms with the family.



In addition to his loving wife of 60 years, Don is survived by daughter, Lynn Adcock (Michael) of Greenville; son, Mark Cresswell (Layne) of Greenville; sister, Janet Harvey of



Greenville; grandsons, Eric and Todd Cresswell and Michael Adcock; granddaughter, Christine McDaris; and great granddaughter, Zoey Cresswell;



Visitation will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Downtown. The funeral service will begin at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel. Burial to follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park.



Memorials may be made to Pendleton Street Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2108, Greenville, SC 29602.



Memorials may be made to Pendleton Street Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2108, Greenville, SC 29602.

Published in The Greenville News on June 16, 2019