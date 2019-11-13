|
|
Dr. Donald R. Vaughan
Greer - Dr. Donald Reid Vaughan, 75, passed away November 12, 2019.
A native of Memphis, Tennessee, son of Dorothy Fuller Vaughan of Germantown, Tennessee and the late Darwin Penn Vaughan, he was a graduate of Air Force Academy, received his Masters at University of Southern California and his medical degree from University of Tennessee. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, practiced at Drs. Long & Vaughan, M.D., P.A., and was a member of Brushy Creek Baptist Church, Taylors. The two most important things in his life were faith and family. Above all, he was loved and will be greatly missed.
Also surviving are his wife, Alice Hart Vaughan; two sons, Dr. Joel Fuller Vaughan (Regan) of Amman, Jordan and Dr. Jeremy Reid Vaughan (Julia) of Draper, Utah; a daughter, Amanda Marie Gray (Evan) of Charlottesville, Virginia; two brothers, Gary Vaughan (Pam) and Ronald Vaughan (Natalie); a sister, Betty Jane Green (Allen); and twelve grandchildren, Marie Vaughan, Caleb Vaughan, Kate Vaughan, Elizabeth Vaughan, Ezra Vaughan, Malachi Vaughan, Darby Vaughan, Salem Vaughan, Piper Vaughan and Finn Vaughan, Emerson Gray and Delaney Gray.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Brushy Creek Baptist Church, conducted by Dr. Ralph Carter. Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 1:00-1:45 p.m. Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brushy Creek Baptist Church Lottie Moon Christmas Offering, 4999 Old Spartanburg Road, Taylors, South Carolina 29687.
Isaiah 57:2 NIV
Those who walk uprightly enter into peace; They find rest as they lie in death.
