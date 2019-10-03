Services
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Resources
More Obituaries for Donella Inabinett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donella McLeod Tavel Inabinett


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donella McLeod Tavel Inabinett Obituary
Donella McLeod Tavel Inabinett

Greenville - Donella McLeod Tavel Inabinett was lifted by the arms of Jesus to her heavenly home on Monday, September 30, 2019, in Greenville, SC. She was dearly loved and lived her life showing care and compassion for others above all else. A graveside service and burial will be held at 11 o'clock AM, Friday, October 4, 2019, at Christ St. Pauls Episcopal Church Cemetery, Yonges Island, SC. Donella was born July 28, 1928, in Adams Run, SC. She was the daughter of the late Robert LePage Tavel and Sarah Wilkinson Bailey Tavel. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 67 years, Louie Thomas Inabinett, Sr, and son Robert Roland Inabinett. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Louie Thomas Inabinett, Jr., Donald McLeod Inabinett, Sherry Ellen Inabinett Parker-Patterson, and Patricia LePage Inabinett McGauly; grandchildren, Matthew Clifford Parker (Shana), Victoria Tavel Parker, Sarah Anne LePage Parker and Bailey LePage McGauly; Great-grandchildren, Jack McLeod Parker, Penelope Violet Parker, and Nathaniel Timothy Lincoln Parker. Loving sister Mary Ellen Tavel Budds and other beloved family and friends.

Memorials may be made to Roper Mt. Baptist Church, 300 Roper Mt. Rd. Ext., Greenville, SC 29615 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040
Published in The Greenville News on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James A. Dyal Funeral Home
Download Now