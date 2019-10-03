|
Donella McLeod Tavel Inabinett
Greenville - Donella McLeod Tavel Inabinett was lifted by the arms of Jesus to her heavenly home on Monday, September 30, 2019, in Greenville, SC. She was dearly loved and lived her life showing care and compassion for others above all else. A graveside service and burial will be held at 11 o'clock AM, Friday, October 4, 2019, at Christ St. Pauls Episcopal Church Cemetery, Yonges Island, SC. Donella was born July 28, 1928, in Adams Run, SC. She was the daughter of the late Robert LePage Tavel and Sarah Wilkinson Bailey Tavel. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 67 years, Louie Thomas Inabinett, Sr, and son Robert Roland Inabinett. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Louie Thomas Inabinett, Jr., Donald McLeod Inabinett, Sherry Ellen Inabinett Parker-Patterson, and Patricia LePage Inabinett McGauly; grandchildren, Matthew Clifford Parker (Shana), Victoria Tavel Parker, Sarah Anne LePage Parker and Bailey LePage McGauly; Great-grandchildren, Jack McLeod Parker, Penelope Violet Parker, and Nathaniel Timothy Lincoln Parker. Loving sister Mary Ellen Tavel Budds and other beloved family and friends.
Memorials may be made to Roper Mt. Baptist Church, 300 Roper Mt. Rd. Ext., Greenville, SC 29615 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Greenville News on Oct. 3, 2019