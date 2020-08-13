Donna Belcher Fowler
Campobello - Donna Belcher Fowler, 52, of Campobello went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 11, 2020.
She was the absolute best Farmer's wife, loving mother and nana. A sister's greatest treasure, protector of her family and a true friend to all. She was a warrior for Christ, radiant with strength, kindness and love. The pureness of her soul was equally matched with the songs she sang and the beauty of her face. Her faith never faltered and her smile always brought great joy to those around her.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Linwood Fowler; their two children Jared and Jada Fowler and two grandchildren, Mason and Ella Renee Fowler; her mother, Agnes J. Belcher and late father, Frankie Belcher; a devoted and loving sister. Teresa Belcher Suddeth (Bruce).
She was predeceased by her son, Jacob Fowler.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-9:00pm Friday, August 14, 2020 at Petty Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Lake Bowen Baptist Church. Burial to follow at Motlow Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to "Jacob's Wing" at Motlow Creek Baptist Church, 2300 Motlow Creek Rd, Campobello, SC 29322.
