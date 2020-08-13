1/1
Donna Belcher Fowler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Belcher Fowler

Campobello - Donna Belcher Fowler, 52, of Campobello went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 11, 2020.

She was the absolute best Farmer's wife, loving mother and nana. A sister's greatest treasure, protector of her family and a true friend to all. She was a warrior for Christ, radiant with strength, kindness and love. The pureness of her soul was equally matched with the songs she sang and the beauty of her face. Her faith never faltered and her smile always brought great joy to those around her.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Linwood Fowler; their two children Jared and Jada Fowler and two grandchildren, Mason and Ella Renee Fowler; her mother, Agnes J. Belcher and late father, Frankie Belcher; a devoted and loving sister. Teresa Belcher Suddeth (Bruce).

She was predeceased by her son, Jacob Fowler.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-9:00pm Friday, August 14, 2020 at Petty Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Lake Bowen Baptist Church. Burial to follow at Motlow Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to "Jacob's Wing" at Motlow Creek Baptist Church, 2300 Motlow Creek Rd, Campobello, SC 29322.

Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.

Petty Funeral Home & Crematory

Landrum, SC




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Petty Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lake Bowen Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Petty Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 13, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Cynthia Headen
August 13, 2020
In Loving Memory Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
August 13, 2020
Our loss is heavens gain . Knowing Donna through her singing and love for her family and church . She was a light shining in the darkness .. Soon and very soon we shall see her again . My condolences to the family
Marie Lipscomb
August 13, 2020
Family- Donna, as you know, was a true warrior. Satan never had a chance with her & God used until he took her Home. She will be missed with that positive attitude and contagious smile. Never a complaint. WOW! Knowing she was in pain you never heard it . May God provide an abundance of his comfort to you all. She will be missed for certain. Love you Doona❤
Mindy
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved