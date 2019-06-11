|
|
Donna Harris Sink
Taylors - Greenville, SC - Donna Harris Sink went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 8th. She passed away at home surrounded by her family.
Donna was born in Thomasville, NC and graduated from East Davidson High School in 1963. She attended Kings Business College in Raleigh, NC.
Donna married Jim Sink at Emanuel United Church of Christ in Thomasville, NC on June 14, 1963. She was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord and her family with her whole heart. She loved to visit the family beach house. She loved her church family at Paris Mountain Baptist Church of Half Mile Lake. She poured her heart and soul into the business she and her husband started in 1986 B&L Mechanical Inc. Most of all she loved spending time laughing, picking and talking with her husband Jim no matter where they were.
Donna is survived by her husband Jim Sink and her sons Andy and wife Susan of Greenville, SC, Robert of Greenville, SC, and David of Savannah, GA. She is also survived by grandson, Jordan Sink of Greenville, SC and step grandson Garrett Baur of Greenville SC. She is also survived by a sister and brother, Doris Wyrick and Johnny Harris.
She was preceded in death by her father Boyce Harris and mother Emma Harris.
Services will be held at Paris Mountain Baptist of Half Mile Lake, 2091 Howlong Ave., Greenville, SC 29609. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 11th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. The service will be Wednesday, June 12th at 1:00 pm.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.woodlawn-fh.com
Published in The Greenville News on June 11, 2019