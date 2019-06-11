Services
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
1 Pine Knoll Drive
Greenville, SC 29609
(864) 244-0978
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paris Mountain Baptist of Half Mile Lake
2091 Howlong Ave.
Greenville, SC
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Paris Mountain Baptist of Half Mile Lake
2091 Howlong Ave.
Greenville, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Sink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Harris Sink

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donna Harris Sink Obituary
Donna Harris Sink

Taylors - Greenville, SC - Donna Harris Sink went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 8th. She passed away at home surrounded by her family.

Donna was born in Thomasville, NC and graduated from East Davidson High School in 1963. She attended Kings Business College in Raleigh, NC.

Donna married Jim Sink at Emanuel United Church of Christ in Thomasville, NC on June 14, 1963. She was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord and her family with her whole heart. She loved to visit the family beach house. She loved her church family at Paris Mountain Baptist Church of Half Mile Lake. She poured her heart and soul into the business she and her husband started in 1986 B&L Mechanical Inc. Most of all she loved spending time laughing, picking and talking with her husband Jim no matter where they were.

Donna is survived by her husband Jim Sink and her sons Andy and wife Susan of Greenville, SC, Robert of Greenville, SC, and David of Savannah, GA. She is also survived by grandson, Jordan Sink of Greenville, SC and step grandson Garrett Baur of Greenville SC. She is also survived by a sister and brother, Doris Wyrick and Johnny Harris.

She was preceded in death by her father Boyce Harris and mother Emma Harris.

Services will be held at Paris Mountain Baptist of Half Mile Lake, 2091 Howlong Ave., Greenville, SC 29609. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 11th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. The service will be Wednesday, June 12th at 1:00 pm.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.woodlawn-fh.com
Published in The Greenville News on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
Download Now