Donna J. Reid
Donna J. Reid

Greer - Donna Jean Reid, 68, passed away May 30, 2020.

A native of Spartanburg County, daughter of the late Everette Donovan and Margaret Elizabeth Bryant Reid, she was a retired employee of State Auto Insurance Company and a member of Washington Baptist Church. She was a sweet person with a great smile and the singing voice of an angel.

Surviving is her sister, Karen Melinda Reid of the home.

Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Dr. Drew Hines. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be held after the committal service at the gravesite.

The family is at the home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greer Community Ministries, P.O. Box 1373, Greer, SC 29652.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com




Published in The Greenville News from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Funeral service
04:00 PM
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
