Services
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
529 Spartanburg Hwy. S. PO BOX 758
Lyman, SC 29365
(864)439-7141
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Double Springs Baptist Church
3800 Locust Hill Rd.
Taylors, SC
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Lee Brown Edwards


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donna Lee Brown Edwards Obituary
Donna Lee Brown Edwards

- - Donna Lee Brown Edwards, 86, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the home. Mrs. Edwards was the daughter of the late Lewis Brown and Neil Wilson Brown. She was the widow of James David Edwards, Sr., her husband of almost 50 years.

Mrs. Edwards worked for many years with Greer Shirt Factory. She was a member and very active all her life at Double Springs Baptist Church.

Mrs. Edwards is survived by: her son, James David Edwards, Jr. and his wife, Rene'; a grandson, James David Edwards III and his wife, Jennifer; two great grandchildren, Jacob Mannon Edwards and his wife, Kayla, James Ian Tanner Edwards; and a great, great grandchild, Grae Marie Edwards.

A Celebration of life will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Double Springs Baptist Church (3800 Locust Hill Rd., Taylors, SC 29687) beginning at 3:00 PM officiated by Rev. Keith Mincey.

The family would like to express appreciation for the care and compassion extended to Mrs. Edwards and the family by Interim HealthCare Hospice of Greenville.

Online condolences for the family may be left at : www.livingwatersfh.com.

Living Waters Funeral Home and Crematory
Published in The Greenville News on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now