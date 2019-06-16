|
Donna Lee Brown Edwards
- - Donna Lee Brown Edwards, 86, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the home. Mrs. Edwards was the daughter of the late Lewis Brown and Neil Wilson Brown. She was the widow of James David Edwards, Sr., her husband of almost 50 years.
Mrs. Edwards worked for many years with Greer Shirt Factory. She was a member and very active all her life at Double Springs Baptist Church.
Mrs. Edwards is survived by: her son, James David Edwards, Jr. and his wife, Rene'; a grandson, James David Edwards III and his wife, Jennifer; two great grandchildren, Jacob Mannon Edwards and his wife, Kayla, James Ian Tanner Edwards; and a great, great grandchild, Grae Marie Edwards.
A Celebration of life will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Double Springs Baptist Church (3800 Locust Hill Rd., Taylors, SC 29687) beginning at 3:00 PM officiated by Rev. Keith Mincey.
The family would like to express appreciation for the care and compassion extended to Mrs. Edwards and the family by Interim HealthCare Hospice of Greenville.
Online condolences for the family may be left at : www.livingwatersfh.com.
Published in The Greenville News on June 16, 2019