Donnie Barnette
Landrum - Donnie Alverson Barnette, 72, passed away August 4, 2019.
A native of Greenville County, son of the late Carl Dupree and Ruby Henson Barnette, he was a U.S. Army Veteran, a retired employee of Greenville Tech and a member of Mount Lebanon Baptist Church. After retirement, he enjoyed fishing and farming with his two boys and being a full time Papa.
Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Ruth West Barnette of the home; two sons, Wesley Barnette (Jessica) and Rusty Barnette (Kala) all of Landrum; three grandchildren, Lucas, Landon and Ellis; a nephew partially raised in the home, Jack West (Angie) of Sylva, NC; two brothers, Billy H. Barnette (Sara) of Greer and Johnny Barnette (Pam) of Easley; a sister, Carolyn Ross Chisam (Jerry) of Greer; a sister-in-law, Margaret Barnette of Greer and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Barnette was predeceased by one brother, Bobby Joe Barnette.
Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 at Mount Lebanon Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Mark Smith, Dr. Drew Hines and Rev. Ted Conwell. Burial will follow in Liberty United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 2:00-3:45 p.m. Friday at the church.
The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mount Lebanon Baptist Church Children's Ministry, 572 Mount Lebanon Church Road, Greer, SC 29651 or Liberty United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 4282 Highway 414, Landrum, SC 29356.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 8, 2019