Donnie 'Don' Lee Stegall
Easley - Don Stegall, 74, beloved husband of Tylie Ann Stegall, went home to be with his Lord and Savior October 17, 2020.
Born in Easley, he was a son of the late Cole Hoke Stegall and the late Patricia Sanders Stegall. Don served in the U.S. Army before starting a very successful career as a business owner. He was the proud owner of many businesses, of which the most known is Stegall Sales, Inc. a mobile home and home developer. Along with his business sense, he loved to race cars and boats, fly airplanes and was in the Guinness Book of World Record for his boat, 'The Toy' going the fastest ever recorded in its division. He also enjoyed antique corvettes and going to car shows.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Michelle Hall of Simpsonville; step-daughters, Jennifer Jordan (Aaron) of Simpsonville, Julie Peace (Ronnie) of Taylors, and Ashleigh Adcox of Greer; brothers, Bobby Stegall (Mary) of Easley and Randy Stegall (Judy) of Pauline, SC; sister, Judy Mize (Bill) of Raleigh, NC; and three grandchildren, Shane Hall, Jr., Dylan Hall, and Olivia Hall, all of Simpsonville.
He is predeceased by his parents and brother, Mike Stegall.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, October 22, 2020 in the chapel of Rock Springs Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM until 12:45 PM Thursday October 22, 2020 prior to the service.
Due to the COVID-19 Crisis only 100 persons will be allowed in the chapel.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to American Cancer Society
at 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.
Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com
or Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road.