Donnie Lee "Don" Stegall
1946 - 2020
Donnie 'Don' Lee Stegall

Easley - Don Stegall, 74, beloved husband of Tylie Ann Stegall, went home to be with his Lord and Savior October 17, 2020.

Born in Easley, he was a son of the late Cole Hoke Stegall and the late Patricia Sanders Stegall. Don served in the U.S. Army before starting a very successful career as a business owner. He was the proud owner of many businesses, of which the most known is Stegall Sales, Inc. a mobile home and home developer. Along with his business sense, he loved to race cars and boats, fly airplanes and was in the Guinness Book of World Record for his boat, 'The Toy' going the fastest ever recorded in its division. He also enjoyed antique corvettes and going to car shows.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Michelle Hall of Simpsonville; step-daughters, Jennifer Jordan (Aaron) of Simpsonville, Julie Peace (Ronnie) of Taylors, and Ashleigh Adcox of Greer; brothers, Bobby Stegall (Mary) of Easley and Randy Stegall (Judy) of Pauline, SC; sister, Judy Mize (Bill) of Raleigh, NC; and three grandchildren, Shane Hall, Jr., Dylan Hall, and Olivia Hall, all of Simpsonville.

He is predeceased by his parents and brother, Mike Stegall.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, October 22, 2020 in the chapel of Rock Springs Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM until 12:45 PM Thursday October 22, 2020 prior to the service.

Due to the COVID-19 Crisis only 100 persons will be allowed in the chapel.

Family members are at their respective homes.

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to American Cancer Society at 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road.




Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
11:30 - 12:45 PM
Rock Springs Baptist Church
OCT
22
Service
01:00 PM
Rock Springs Baptist Church
OCT
22
Interment
Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home
1425 Powdersville Rd
Easley, SC 29642
(864) 442-1800
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
October 20, 2020
So Sad to see such a great man go! You will be missed by MANY! Love you and Tylie forever!
Mary Iacovelli
Friend
October 20, 2020
Don , I sure will miss hearing your voice and seeing your name come up on my Phone . You were a wonderful man who helped many. My heart hurts, Your in Gods arms now
Debi Ahlgrim
October 20, 2020
RIP Don. Lots of racing memories
Don &. Bonnie Pitts
Friend
October 19, 2020
Rest In Peace my dear friend. I know without a doubt you gave it one heck of a fight. Safe travels.. God has another plan for you and I'm sure you will welcome that with a challenge! I'm laughing at that and know that you are. See you again one day my friend. I pray for comfort for Tylie who I know you loved so. You too shall continue your journey one day. Love you always.
Patsy Woodard
Friend
October 19, 2020
Sorry to hear about Donnie passing
Rick Ellis
October 19, 2020
I just saw about Donnie today, sorry about your lost. I had gone through a rough patch back in 1987 and Donnie helped me get a place to live with my daughter. I will always be grateful for his help that year, he did it because he was a friend, a good friend that I will always remember.
Ned Oxentine
Friend
October 19, 2020
So sorry to hear of his passing. We rented from him for many years,he was the nicest man.
Brenda Stephens
Friend
October 19, 2020
I worked for Don for almost 10 years, he was one of the nicest men I've ever known. I will miss him dearly. My thoughts and prayers to his family...
Cindy Noonkester
Coworker
