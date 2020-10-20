Rest In Peace my dear friend. I know without a doubt you gave it one heck of a fight. Safe travels.. God has another plan for you and I'm sure you will welcome that with a challenge! I'm laughing at that and know that you are. See you again one day my friend. I pray for comfort for Tylie who I know you loved so. You too shall continue your journey one day. Love you always.

Patsy Woodard

Friend