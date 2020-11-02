1/1
Donnie Little
Donnie Little

Simpsonville - Donald Curtis Little, 56, husband of Phyllis Little, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020.

Born in Dillon, SC, he was a son of Kathleen Hunt Little and the late Singleton Little.

Donnie was a member of Three Strands Christian Church and was a Mechanical Tech at Hartness International for 37 years.

In addition to his mother and wife, Donnie is survived by his son, Adam Little; daughter, Anna Little; future son-in-law, Gabriel Miller, and three brothers, Ronald Little, Kenneth Little, and Jeff Little.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at Three Strands Christian Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Three Strands Christian Church, 40 Dacus Dr., Greenville, SC 29605.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
