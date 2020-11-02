Donnie Little
Simpsonville - Donald Curtis Little, 56, husband of Phyllis Little, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020.
Born in Dillon, SC, he was a son of Kathleen Hunt Little and the late Singleton Little.
Donnie was a member of Three Strands Christian Church and was a Mechanical Tech at Hartness International for 37 years.
In addition to his mother and wife, Donnie is survived by his son, Adam Little; daughter, Anna Little; future son-in-law, Gabriel Miller, and three brothers, Ronald Little, Kenneth Little, and Jeff Little.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at Three Strands Christian Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Three Strands Christian Church, 40 Dacus Dr., Greenville, SC 29605.
