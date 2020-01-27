Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:45 AM
Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road
1425 Powdersville Road
Easley, SC
Service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
12:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road Chapel
1425 Powdersville Road
Easley, SC
Donnie M. Knight Obituary
Donnie M. Knight

Mauldin - Donnie Michael Knight, 71, loving husband of Pam Taffer Knight, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020.

Born in Greenville County, a son of the late Eff Knight, Jr. and the late Nora Elizabeth Cox, he was a Substation Maintenance Technician for Duke Energy for thirty-three years and a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Greenville. Most important in Donnie's life were his wife, his closest family and friends, his church, his faith in God, and his sweet dog, Buffy. Donnie was the ultimate outdoorsman who lived every day to the fullest. He traveled the United States and Canada hunting, but spent the last years of his life enjoying a single piece of land, which was very special to him. He hunted, fished, and tilled this land and most appropriately, this place so special to him is where he drew his last breath. He always felt this would be his ideal spot to leave this life behind and God granted his wish. For this, we are eternally thankful.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, Matt Knight (Caroline) of Greenville; a daughter, Kim Knight of Cedar Park, TX; a brother, Gary Knight of Easley; a sister, Linda Jean Nix of Greenville; a grandson, Alexander Roebers of Cedar Park, TX; and his beloved dachshund, Buffy.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Eff Knight; and a sister, Wanda Tollison.

Memorial services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Chapel of Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tabernacle Children's Home, 3931 White Horse Road, Greenville, SC 29611 or to tabernaclechildrenshome.org.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory - Powdersville Road, Easley.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
