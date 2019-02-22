Services
Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
6010 WHITE HORSE RD
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 406-3829
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Westville Funeral Home
6010 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Westville Funeral Home
6010 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC
Dora Jane "Dody" Freeborn


1933 - 2019
Dora Jane "Dody" Freeborn Obituary
Dora Jane "Dody" Freeborn

Greenville - Freeborn, Dora Jane "Dody" (Dingman) age 85 of Greenville, SC passed away peacefully on February 16, 2019 after a short illness. Dody was born May 25, 1933 in South Bend, Indiana and shortly thereafter moved to Dearborn, Michigan. She attended Miami University of Ohio and pledged Delta Delta Delta before transferring to her alma mater Michigan State to be with her first husband. She enjoyed her time as a teacher of English literature relocating several times to follow her husband's career. Dody embraced all life has to offer and was active and competitive in all things, especially in tennis and Scrabble. In retirement, with Bob, she loved Lake Keowee and its communities, embracing golf, bridge, euchre, shuffle board, theater, Rummicub, square dancing, all Clemson sports and any thematic party her friends concocted. Her last years were spent in Rolling Green Village, still winning at bridge and gin rummy and anticipating the next visit from her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dody was preceded in death by her parents, Greta and Tom Dingman, her husband Charles Johnson, her husband Robert Freeborn and her son-in-law Reid Heos,Jr.. She leaves behind her beloved Dick Bushey, her children Cindy Heos of Greer, SC, Thomas (Catherine) Johnson of Minneapolis, MN, Charles (Donna) Johnson of Canton, GA, Kathy (David) Ault of Tampa, Fl, Michael (Marian) Freeborn of Arlington, VA and Robert Freeborn, Jr., her grandchildren Lauren (Duane) Barnes, Katie (Joel) Perry, Trip (Lauren) Heos, Abbey Gray, Jake Johnson, Nicholas (Sarah) Johnson, Samuel Johnson, Monica Johnson, Samuel Ault, Amanda Ault, Michael Freeborn, Ashley (CT) Turner and Justin Mullins, and her great-grandchildren Addison and Riley Perry, Reid Barnes, Emery Heos, Lily, Charley and Jennifer Gray, Maisyn Turner and Ellie Mullins. The family will receive friends Saturday, February 23 at 2:30pm with a memorial service beginning at 3:00pm at Westville Funeral Home, 6010 White Horse Road, Greenville, SC 29611. Private interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials prefered to The Children's Theater of South Carolina, https:scchildren'stheate.org/donate, Thornwell Children's Home, Clinton, SC,, and the Rolling Green Resident's Assistance Fund
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 22, 2019
