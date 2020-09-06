1/1
Dora Lee Oxendine Burns
Dora Lee Oxendine Burns

Greenville - Dora Lee Oxendine Burns, 88, of Greenville, died on August 31, 2020.

Born in Red Springs, NC, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Addie Locklear Oxendine.

Dora was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and for many years she owned and operated a childcare facility. She enjoyed telling stories of past times and laughing with everyone she had the opportunity to speak to. She gleamed with happiness and was overjoyed when speaking about her family, they were her pride and joy.

She is survived by her son, Timothy Burns (Michelle), of Greenville; a granddaughter, Britney Duncan (Andrew); two grandsons, Logan and Hunter; a brother, Hudell; and a sister, Tennie.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Burns; two brothers, Henry and Herb; and three sisters, Virgie, Juanita, and Dottie.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery West.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Graceland Cemetery West
