Greenville - Doreen Marie Roy passed away peacefully in Greenville, SC on April 26, 2019 at the age of 56. She was born to Michael and Roberta Goodman in Queens, New York. Doreen was survived by her husband, Robert Thomas Roy, and her three children, Kristina (Christopher) Thompson, Robert (Christina) Roy, and Randall Roy as well as three grandchildren, Samantha Thompson; Ian and Harper Roy. The family is planning a private memorial.
