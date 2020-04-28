|
|
Doris Ann Ivey League
Travelers Rest, SC - Doris Ann Ivey League, 88, wife of the late Robert A. "Bobby" League, Jr., passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Port Orange, FL.
Born in Greenville County, SC, she was a daughter of the late James David "Cotton" and Viola Estelle Bridges Ivey. Mrs. League was a graduate of Travelers Rest High School and helped her husband Bobby start the Handee Mart Food Stores, Inc. in Greenville County. She was a member of Renfrew Baptist Church.
Mrs. League is survived by her 2 sons: Robert A. League III and wife Stacy of Greenville and Joseph David League, Jr. and wife Sonya of Travelers Rest; 8 grandchildren: Allen, Maria, Ivey, Meadow, Reagan, Emma, Abbey and Sean David; and 5 great-grandchildren: Andrew, Isabella, Cassidy, Asher and Skye.
In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by 2 sons: Richard Ivey League and Joseph David League, Sr. and 2 sisters, Bobbie Jean Hannon and Lucille Hughes.
There will be a private service for the immediate family in The Howze Mortuary Chapel.
The family would like to invite the public to be with them in spirit via viewing through live-stream on The Howze Mortuary Page at www.facebook.com/thehowzemortuary at 2PM on Friday, May 1, 2020. Live-stream will begin at 1:45 p.m.
Friends and family are invited to sign the register book at The Howze Mortuary on Thursday, April 30th 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The family will be at their respective homes.
The family requests that friends not send flowers but instead make gifts to the .
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020