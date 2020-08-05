Doris Bridges Mauldin
Greenville - Doris Bridges Mauldin, 85, wife of the late Herbert Neil Mauldin, died Saturday, August 1, 2020.
Born in Cowpens, SC, she was the daughter of the late Deollia Lee and Bonnie Lee Scruggs Bridges.
Doris attended Berea First Baptist Church where she was a part of the Douglas Moody Sunday School Class.
She is survived by daughter, Deborah Stokes and her husband, John; son, Tim Mauldin and his wife, Katie; two brothers, Buddy and Melvin Bridges; grandchildren, John & Stephanie Stokes, Julia & Ryan Brantley, Hannah Mauldin, and Buck Mauldin.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, David Mauldin
Due to the CDC and State of South Carolina public guidelines for social distancing, there will be no public visitation period for the family to receive friends. For those who wish to pay their respects, Mrs. Mauldin will lie in state on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. The funeral service will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Downtown Chapel followed by burial in Woodlawn Memorial Park. The family appreciates those in attendance following the CDC recommendations on wearing a mask and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Judes Children's Research, www.stjude.org/donate
Condolences and Hugs from home may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
