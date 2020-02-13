Services
Watkins, Garrett & Woods Mortuary Inc.
1011 Augusta St
Greenville, SC 29605
(864) 242-1144
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Emmanuel Pentecostal Temple Church
11 Bluff Drive
GREENVILLE, SC
Greenville - Mrs. Doris Sizemore Burton, 79, of Greenville, passed on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Patewood Rehabilitation and Healthcare. Born in Greenville County, she was a daughter of the late John D. and Leola Rice Sizemore.

Surviving; a daughter, Sonya (Pastor Darrell) Gray, of St. Louis MO; son, Charles K. Barton, of Pelzer; Sisters, Delores Drummond, of Chapel Hill NC, Linda Shell, and Janice (Rev. James) Clark, all of Greenville; brother, Frenchy (Teresa) Sizemore, of McDonough GA; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service: Wednesday, February 19, 2020, 1:00 pm, at Emmanuel Pentecostal Temple Church, with burial in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 18, 2020
