Doris C. Khoe
Greer - Doris Ann Carpenter Khoe, 82, widow of Richard Oen Tiam Khoe, passed away on October 29, 2020.
A native of Greer, daughter of the late Isaac Newton Carpenter, Jr. and Pauline Stevenson Carpenter, she was a retired Greenville County School teacher and a member of Calvary Christian Fellowship.
Surviving are two sons, Jeffrey Khoe of the home and Thomas Khoe of Mauldin; one daughter, Paula K. DeCesaris (Chester) of Huntsville, AL; one granddaughter, Dorianne K. DeCesaris; several cousins, nephews and nieces including Nancy Gouw Tam (Thomas) of Richmond, VA.
Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at Wood Memorial Park conducted by Rev. William Stefanacci.
Visitation will follow after the service at the gravesite. The family requests that masks and social distancing be adhered to.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Cotter, Thomas Cotter, Mark Southerland, Jeff Norman, Jimmy Burrell and Tony Wilson.
Honorary escort will be the Greer High Class of 1956 and the retired teachers of Crestview Elementary School.
Memorials may be made to North Greenville University Music Department, PO Box 1892, Tigerville, SC 29688.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com