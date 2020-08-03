Doris Davis Alley
Orangeburg - Doris Davis Alley, 92, entered her Heavenly home on August 1, 2020.
Doris was born September 28, 1927 in Ware Shoals, SC, to William Ellison and Lillie Avant Davis.
She grew up to train as a Registered Nurse in the Greenville General Hospital School of Nursing. She was a member of the first graduating class of the Cadet Nurses Corps during WW II and an active member of the Guild of St. Barnabas for Nurses. Doris's love and compassion were boundless as she spent her long nursing career and her entire life caring for and about others. A steadfast Christian, she was a member of White Oak Baptist Church for 56 years.
Doris was happily married to Jable Eugene Alley (Gene) from 1952 until his passing in 2004. She is survived by: daughter Donna Kerr (Tom) of Orangeburg, son Leslie Alley (Dixie) of Greer, brother Robert "Sammy" Davis of Ware Shoals, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Burial will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with a graveside service for immediate family. Regretfully, due to COVID, the family requests no visitors.
Condolences and Memories may be shared with the family at mackeywoodlawn.com
.
Anyone wishing to remember Doris with a memorial, please direct it to: White Oak Baptist Church, 1805 Wade Hampton Blvd., Greenville, SC, 29609.