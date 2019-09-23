Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:45 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Doris Delane Shockley Perry

Greenville - Doris Delane Shockley Perry, 84, widow of George Edgar "Ed" Shockley and Morris J. Perry, of Greenville, stepped into heaven, Friday, September 20, 2019. Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Emery and Cecil Belt.

Doris was a member of Monaghan Baptist Church. She was a devoted Christian that loved the Lord, her family and especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by three children, Emery Terry Shockley, Sharon Delane Shockley Martin (Steve), and Edwin Jewell Shockley (Sheila). She is also survived by one sister, three brothers, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and loving husbands, she was preceded in death by a son, David Lee Shockley; a sister, and two brothers.

The visitation will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest, with the funeral service following at 12:00 p.m. in the Northwest Chapel. Burial will be held in Graceland Cemetery West.

Memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 23, 2019
