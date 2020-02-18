Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
1:30 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Apex, NC - Doris B. Duckworth, 98, wife of the late Ray J. Duckworth, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020.

Born in Carlton, GA, she was a daughter of the late John and Willie Anderson Brown.

Mrs. Duckworth was employed by Belk and worked in bridal alterations for many years. She was a member of Sans Souci Baptist Church. She enjoyed crafting, sewing and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Priscilla Whitfield and husband, Harry of Apex, NC; two precious granddaughters, Rachelle Warren and husband, Jason, also of Apex, and Andrea Whitfield and husband, Rob Michaud of Greenville, N.C.; five great grandchildren; sister, Nan Elrod and husband, George of Piedmont; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and loving husband of 59 years, she was preceded in death by a sister, Katherine Smith; and brother, John L. Brown.

A visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Downtown followed by the graveside service in Woodlawn Memorial Park at 1:30 p.m.

Memorials may be made in memory of Doris to Hayes Barton Baptist Church TV Ministry, 1800 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27608.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
