Doris Durham Bagwell
Greenville - Doris Bagwell, 79, widow of Robert Bagwell, of Greenville, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Mrs. Bagwell was born in Easley to the late Samuel Alonzo and Zenie Ross Durham. She was a member of Carpenter's Tabernacle.
She is survived by three children, Sherry Mantooth, Pam Cassels, Terry Bannister; three stepchildren, Debra Long, Joy Wilson, Tommy Bagwell; 11 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; two sisters, Fran Kijewski; Shirley Carlton; and a brother, Richard Durham.
In addition to her loving husband of 39 years she was preceded in death by two sons, Ronald Dean Bannister and Tommy Lane Bannister; and brother Ray Durham.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel.
Memorials may be made to The Carpenter's Tabernacle, 1601 Cedar Lane Road, Ste 22, Greenville, SC 29617.
Published in The Greenville News on June 18, 2019