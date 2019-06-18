Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:45 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Bagwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Durham Bagwell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris Durham Bagwell Obituary
Doris Durham Bagwell

Greenville - Doris Bagwell, 79, widow of Robert Bagwell, of Greenville, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

Mrs. Bagwell was born in Easley to the late Samuel Alonzo and Zenie Ross Durham. She was a member of Carpenter's Tabernacle.

She is survived by three children, Sherry Mantooth, Pam Cassels, Terry Bannister; three stepchildren, Debra Long, Joy Wilson, Tommy Bagwell; 11 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; two sisters, Fran Kijewski; Shirley Carlton; and a brother, Richard Durham.

In addition to her loving husband of 39 years she was preceded in death by two sons, Ronald Dean Bannister and Tommy Lane Bannister; and brother Ray Durham.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel.

Memorials may be made to The Carpenter's Tabernacle, 1601 Cedar Lane Road, Ste 22, Greenville, SC 29617.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
Download Now