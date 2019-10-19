|
Doris Elizabeth Martin
Piedmont - A celebration of life service for Mrs. Doris Elizabeth Bagwell Martin age 86 will be held 12 Noon Tuesday October 22, 2019 at Mauldin Church of God, 411 E. Butler Road, Mauldin, SC 29662 with Bishop Bobby Johnson and Bishop George Cooper officiating. Interment will follow in the M. J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery, Anderson, SC. Mrs. Martin was born in Gastonia, NC and had made the Greenville area her home since 2000. She was the beloved wife of 57 years of the late Bishop Olin L. Martin, Sr. and a daughter of the late Mr. Willard Bagwell and the late Mrs. Mary Skipper Bagwell. Mrs. Martin served alongside of her husband for 55 plus years as a minister's wife in eleven church's in the Church of God, Cleveland, TN denomination. After her husband's retirement they moved to the Church of God Campground, Mauldin, SC and settled there for many years until God called her husband home. Mrs. Martin was an active member of the Mauldin Church of God, Mauldin, SC. Survivors include one son, Olin L. (Dotti) Martin, Jr., Aiken; one daughter, Juanita (Raymond) Pickens, Piedmont; ten grandchildren, Trey (Lydia) Martin, Andrew (Jennifer) Martin, Kathryn (Brandon) Strain, Dakota (Sadie) Beck, Abbi Barrett, Sarah Barrett, Heather Pierce, Eryk Pierce, Cody Buhler, Dylan Pickens; four great grandchildren, Caleb Strain, Sawyer, Harper and Collins Pierce. Mrs. Martin was predeceased by one sister, Betty Jean Weaver Nelson. Pallbearers will be Trey Martin, Andrew Martin, Raymond Pickens, Eryk Pierce and Olin Leonard Martin Jr. The Family would like to express special thanks to Judy Ervin, Linda and James Aplin and Shirley Frye for their care shown to Mom during her last year. A visit with the Family will start at 11:00 AM Tuesday October 22, 2019 with services starting at 12 at Mauldin Church of God. COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (119 BYPASS) AIKEN, SC 29801 803-648-7175. Please sign the online registry or order flowers at www.colefuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019