1/1
Doris Gladden Weinberg
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Gladden Weinberg

Pinehurst - Doris Gladden Weinberg, of Pinehurst passed away on December 3, 2020. The daughter of the late Wayne H. and Lois T. McGee, she was born December 19, 1927 in Laurens, S.C. Inurnment will be at Grace Lutheran Church in Hendersonville, NC.

Doris was a Realtor for 25 years having worked in North and South Carolina. While living in Greenville, S.C. she was active in the Junior Woman's Club and Meals on Wheels. After her husband Glenn Gladden passed away while living in Hendersonville, NC she moved to Pinehurst to be near family. She started playing Duplicate Bridge at the Bridge Center where she met her late husband, Richard Weinberg. They played in lots of tournaments and both achieved their goal of Silver Life Master.

Doris is survived by her son David Gladden and wife Barbara of Allen, Texas and two step grandchildren, Lauren and Jimmy; surviving sisters, Jean Baker and Linda Eelman; three stepchildren, Susan Matteson and husband Patrick, Kathryne Nguyen and husband Francois, and David Weinberg; and five step grandchildren, Gina, Duke, Maik, Faith and Nelson.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to First Health Hospice House in West End, N.C.

Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com

Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boles Funeral Home
425 W. Pennsylvania Avenue
Southern Pines, NC 28387
(910) 692-6262
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boles Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved