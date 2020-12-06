Doris Gladden Weinberg
Pinehurst - Doris Gladden Weinberg, of Pinehurst passed away on December 3, 2020. The daughter of the late Wayne H. and Lois T. McGee, she was born December 19, 1927 in Laurens, S.C. Inurnment will be at Grace Lutheran Church in Hendersonville, NC.
Doris was a Realtor for 25 years having worked in North and South Carolina. While living in Greenville, S.C. she was active in the Junior Woman's Club and Meals on Wheels. After her husband Glenn Gladden passed away while living in Hendersonville, NC she moved to Pinehurst to be near family. She started playing Duplicate Bridge at the Bridge Center where she met her late husband, Richard Weinberg. They played in lots of tournaments and both achieved their goal of Silver Life Master.
Doris is survived by her son David Gladden and wife Barbara of Allen, Texas and two step grandchildren, Lauren and Jimmy; surviving sisters, Jean Baker and Linda Eelman; three stepchildren, Susan Matteson and husband Patrick, Kathryne Nguyen and husband Francois, and David Weinberg; and five step grandchildren, Gina, Duke, Maik, Faith and Nelson.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to First Health Hospice House in West End, N.C.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.