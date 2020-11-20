Doris Jacks Tingle Moore



Tigerville, SC - Doris Jacks Tingle Moore, 94, formerly of Tigerville, SC passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at The Phoenix of Greer.



Born in Mountville, SC she was a daughter of the late Isaac Errett and Allie Bell Fuller Jacks. Mrs. Moore was a graduate of Presbyterian College and Clemson University; she was a retired Biology Professor at North Greenville University and a former member of Tigerville Baptist Church.



Surviving are her four children, Neal Mines "Rusty" Tingle, Jr. (Kathryn), Lucy Tingle Dean (Donald "Butch"), Tony Kevin Tingle (Gwen) and Samuel Fuller Tingle (Crystal); a daughter-in-law, Deborah Stewart Tingle; a brother, George Milton Jacks (Ann); 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.



In addition to her parents she was pre deceased by her husbands, Rev. Neal Mines Tingle, Sr. and Roy Wade Moore; a son, Jacks Berner Tingle and five brothers and sisters, Sara Blackmon, William E. Jacks, Sr., Thomas R. Jacks, C. Dillard Jacks, Sr. and Alfred B. Jacks and one great grandson.



A Private family graveside service will be held at Ora Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church Cemetery.



The family will be at their respective homes.



The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest is in charge of arrangements. (864) 834-8051









