Doris Jennings Julian
Greenville - Doris Jennings Julian, 91,beloved wife of the late Bobbie Heller Julian, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Truman and Idell Kelley Jennings.
Doris was retired from Brandon Mill and was a member of Woodside Church of God. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Her grandchildren were the heartbeat of her life.
She is survived by her children; a daughter, Christy Holland (Scott); sons, Richard King (Joy), Jack Allen (Judy) and Mark Julian (Cindy); sixteen grandchildren; and twenty-four great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by six brothers and two sisters.
Although there will be no formal visitation, friends are welcome to view and leave notes of condolences for the family on Sunday, November 15, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 16, at 1:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest Chapel. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery West.
Flowers are accepted; however, memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice
.
The family would like to express heartfelt appreciation for the love and care Doris received from Pruitt Health Hospice and Oak Leaf Village.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
.