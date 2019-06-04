|
Doris Kay
Spartanburg - Betty Doris Cannon Kay, 84, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Born April 28, 1935, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Grady Andrew Cannon and Flora Lucile Burgess Cannon. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Walter Mason Kay, Jr. She was the mother of Donna Garber (Mike), Robin Kay, Toby Kay (Emily), and Wendy Kay; the grandmother to Misty, Hannah, David, Stephen, Joseph, Carson, Bradley, and Adam; and great-grandmother to Ryan, Maria, and Sebastian.
Mrs. Kay was a member of Ben Avon United Methodist Church and retired from Norwest Financial.
A graveside service will be conducted at 4:00 PM Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by her son-in-law, Mr. Mike Garber.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ben Avon United Methodist Church, 2360 Avondale Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family will receive friends at the home of Donna and Mike Garber following the service.
Published in The Greenville News on June 4, 2019