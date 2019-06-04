Services
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
4:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Park
1955 Cannons Campground Rd
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Kay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Kay


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Doris Kay Obituary
Doris Kay

Spartanburg - Betty Doris Cannon Kay, 84, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Born April 28, 1935, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Grady Andrew Cannon and Flora Lucile Burgess Cannon. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Walter Mason Kay, Jr. She was the mother of Donna Garber (Mike), Robin Kay, Toby Kay (Emily), and Wendy Kay; the grandmother to Misty, Hannah, David, Stephen, Joseph, Carson, Bradley, and Adam; and great-grandmother to Ryan, Maria, and Sebastian.

Mrs. Kay was a member of Ben Avon United Methodist Church and retired from Norwest Financial.

A graveside service will be conducted at 4:00 PM Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by her son-in-law, Mr. Mike Garber.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ben Avon United Methodist Church, 2360 Avondale Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29302.

The family will receive friends at the home of Donna and Mike Garber following the service.

An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com

Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in The Greenville News on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
Download Now