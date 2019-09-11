Services
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
3:30 PM
Resources
Doris L. Robson Obituary
Doris L. Robson

Greer - Doris Lilly Fox Robson, 89, widow of Denis Austin Robson, passed away on September 5, 2019.

A native of Peterborough, England, daughter of the late Ernest Berry and Lilly Louisa Grice Fox, she was a retired telephone engineer.

Surviving are one daughter, Deidre Robson of Santa Rosa, CA; two sons, Austin Robson of Santa Rosa, CA and Iain Robson of the home one granddaughter, Carmella Robson of Charleston.

Mrs. Robson was predeceased by one grandchild, Christopher Robson.

A memorial service will be held 3:30 p.m. Thursday, September 12. 2019 at The Wood Mortuary conducted by Rev. Todd Johnson.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 11, 2019
