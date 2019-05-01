Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Graveside service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Henson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Leona Putman Henson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris Leona Putman Henson Obituary
Doris Leona Putman Henson

Greer - Doris Leona Putman Henson, 88, of 553L Memorial Dr. Ext., died Monday, April 29, 2019.

Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Boyce C. Putman, Sr. and Willie Lee Chaplain Putman.

Doris was a graduate of Parker High School and of the Methodist faith. She retired from Greenville Hospital System after 35 years of service.

Doris is survived by two daughters, Kim James of Taylors and Shannon Anderson (Ronnie) of Travelers Rest; two grandchildren, Walt Anderson and Andrea Moseley; and a brother, Boyce C. Putman, Jr. of Taylors.

The graveside service will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Park with the visitation following.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmc afee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
Download Now