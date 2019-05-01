|
|
Doris Leona Putman Henson
Greer - Doris Leona Putman Henson, 88, of 553L Memorial Dr. Ext., died Monday, April 29, 2019.
Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Boyce C. Putman, Sr. and Willie Lee Chaplain Putman.
Doris was a graduate of Parker High School and of the Methodist faith. She retired from Greenville Hospital System after 35 years of service.
Doris is survived by two daughters, Kim James of Taylors and Shannon Anderson (Ronnie) of Travelers Rest; two grandchildren, Walt Anderson and Andrea Moseley; and a brother, Boyce C. Putman, Jr. of Taylors.
The graveside service will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Park with the visitation following.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmc afee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News on May 1, 2019