|
|
Doris Lollis Daniel
Clemson - Doris Lollis Daniel, 90, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Edgar and Lula Mae Lollis.
Doris will be remembered for her loving and simple nature and her beautiful smile. She adored her children, grandchildren, and nieces and nephews, and set an example for them by being a strong woman in the face of adversity. She was a devout Christian who found solitude by working in her garden, and the commandment she most cherished was "Love thy neighbor", a golden rule she lived her life by. She was married to her husband, Robert L. Daniel, until his passing in 1978.
Doris is survived by children, Steve Daniel (Susan), Beth Smith (Pete), Eddie Daniel (Amy), Larry Daniel (Lucy), and Vicki Huggins (Kevin); grandchildren, Bryan Daniel, Lindsey Gulyas, Mary Stuart Turner, Ryan Smith, Ben Smith, Hannah Smith, Natalie Daniel, Blythe Dorris, Shannon Matlock, Millie Huggins, Daniel Huggins, and Cole Huggins; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Preston Lollis; and sister, Virginia Williams.
In addition to her husband Robert, she is predeceased by grandson, Kirk Smith; sisters, Frances Watson and Elizabeth Reece; and brother, Bub Lollis.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 21st at 3:00 pm at Greenville Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Caris Healthcare Hospice, 111 Smith Hines Rd, Greenville, SC 29607.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at MackeyMortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News on June 19, 2019