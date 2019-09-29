Services
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
Resources
Taylors - Doris Lynn Chapman Looney, 84, of Taylors, wife of the late Marshall Looney died Friday, September 27, 2019.

Born in Pelzer, she was the daughter of the late James Roy and Ida Martin Chapman Looney.

Surviving are her son and daughter in law, David and Ann Looney of Greer; daughters and sons in law, Debbie and Norman Hammett of Seneca; daughter and son in law Mary Lynn and Greg Ross of Charleston; a brother, Stan Chapman, and sisters, Jean Cooley and Linda Bryant; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Dot was a dedicated member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church and Aldresgate United Methodist Church for over fifty years. She was known for her compassionate dedication and ministry of service.

Visitation will be held at one o'clock and the service at 2 o'clock at St. Matthew United Methodist Church. A private burial will follow at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to St. Matthew United Methodist Church, 701 Cleveland Street, Greenville, SC 29601 or to a charity one's choice.

Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive. Online tributes at

Mackeymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 29, 2019
