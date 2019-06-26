Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:30 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Carlton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Mae Carlton


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Doris Mae Carlton Obituary
Doris Mae Carlton

Greenville - Doris Mae Carlton, 85, of Greenville, widow of Roosevelt Carlton, went to be with the Lord, Monday, June 24, 2019.

Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Earl and Ollie Simmons.

Doris was a member of Living Praise Fellowship Church. She loved the Lord and was a prayer warrior.

She is survived by a daughter, Ann Landreth (Henry Perrin); two grandchildren, Danielle Sunde (Brandon), and Dalton Landreth (Angel Rogers); two great grandchildren, Brayden Sunde, and Jaxon Sunde; and a brother, Alvin Simmons.

In addition to her parents and loving husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Wilma Goodwin and Jeanette Richardson.

The visitation will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. The funeral will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee, Northwest Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be held in Graceland Cemetery West.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
Download Now