Greenville - Doris Mae Carlton, 85, of Greenville, widow of Roosevelt Carlton, went to be with the Lord, Monday, June 24, 2019.



Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Earl and Ollie Simmons.



Doris was a member of Living Praise Fellowship Church. She loved the Lord and was a prayer warrior.



She is survived by a daughter, Ann Landreth (Henry Perrin); two grandchildren, Danielle Sunde (Brandon), and Dalton Landreth (Angel Rogers); two great grandchildren, Brayden Sunde, and Jaxon Sunde; and a brother, Alvin Simmons.



In addition to her parents and loving husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Wilma Goodwin and Jeanette Richardson.



The visitation will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. The funeral will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee, Northwest Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be held in Graceland Cemetery West.



Published in The Greenville News on June 26, 2019