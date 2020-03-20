Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Doris Morton O'Shields Obituary
Doris Morton O'Shields

Greenville - Doris M. O'Shields, 87, wife of Dogan O'Shields, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Born in Woodfuff, SC, she was the daughter of the late Wylie and Mary Brashier Morton.

She was a graduate of Woodruff High School and retired from AT&T as a long distance operator.

Mrs. O'Shields was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Mr. Dogan O'Shields; son Steve O'Shields; daughter Lisa Meeks and husband Robert; daughter Lynn Gambrell and husband Kevin; six grandchildren: Miranda Talley, Nicholas Meeks, Dylan, Jacob, and Colby Gambrell; five great grandchildren: Conner and Lawson Talley, Teeghan, Tanner, and Mackenzie Gambrell.

Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Hospital or McCall Hospice House.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
