Doris Mosteller Vinskus
Greenville - Doris Mosteller Vinskus, 86, wife of John C. Vinskus, passed into eternal life on March 28, 2020 at the McCall Hospice House in Simpsonville.
Born in Greenville SC, Doris was the youngest child of the late James Alexander and Mamie Lee Smith Mosteller. She was a graduate of the Parker High School Class of 1951 where she was President of the YWCA Club. Following high school, Doris began employment at the Alester G. Furman Company, where she worked with stocks and bonds; leaving the company years later to devote more time to her family. Doris was a Director of the Young Women's Auxiliary at her church and President of the Greenville Police Auxiliary 1967-68.
On New Year's Day, 1954, while waiting for a bus outside of Rey's Jewelers in downtown Greenville, Doris met a young Air Force Airman from Connecticut. She often stated it was "love at first sight". She and John were married in Greenville on April 4th. They celebrated a wonderful 65 years of marriage together in April 2019.
Doris loved music, especially singing and playing the piano. At the age of 16, she became the pianist at her church, Park Place Baptist, and then continued at Agnew Road Baptist Church. Doris was honored to have played the piano and organ at both churches for over 30 years, and upon retirement from church music, became a member of Berea First Baptist Church. Doris loved her music collections, both printed and recordings. Anyone who needed to locate a piece of music or recording needed to look no further than Doris' collection. She also had a passion for collecting movies from years past and loved nothing more to have company come by and watch them with her. Doris' parents raised her in a legacy of music, faith, happiness and love for one another. This beautiful legacy became her own and is now carried on by her children and grandchildren.
Doris enjoyed traveling. She and John would frequently take trips to their mountain cottage and favorite little motel at Myrtle Beach. They also enjoyed driving across the country to visit family; all while exploring new places, meeting new people and making memories to share with others.
Doris is survived by her loving husband, John; her three children: Tony Vinskus of Cleveland SC, Sherry V. Johnson and husband Jeff of Taylors SC, Linda V. Eskew and husband Ron of Powdersville SC. She was so proud of her four grandchildren: Daniel Eskew and wife Baillie of Lexington SC, Brandy J. Carrington and husband Rich of Travelers Rest SC, Katie E. Marler and husband Cameron of Pelzer SC, and Drew Johnson of Columbia SC. Doris' latest joys in life were her two great-grandsons: Noah and Caleb.
In addition to her parents, Doris was previously deceased by her siblings: Roy Mosteller, Alma Leo, Ruth Waldrop, Lois Barnett, Charles Mosteller and her loving matron, Corrie D. Mosteller.
A private funeral service will be conducted with The Reverend Dr. Marshall E. Sargent officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. A Service of Celebration for the Life of Doris will be announced in early summer.
The family respectfully requests that flowers be omitted. Memorials may be made to: The Rice Vinskus Scholarship, PMB 191, 3504 Highway 153, Greenville SC 29611 or visit www.RVScholarship.org. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.mackeymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020