Doris Vaughn Dill
Taylors - Doris Vaughn Dill, 85, wife of late William Hubert Dill passed away on July 12, 2020. They were married for 64 years.
Mrs. Dill was born December 31, 1934, she was the daughter of the late William Arnold and Inez McElrath Vaughn. She graduated from Duncan High School in the class of 1952. She was a homemaker, a substitute teacher and assistant librarian. Mrs. Dill was a member of Fairview Baptist Church and The Caring Sunday School Class. Most recently she was a resident of Linville Courts at The Cascades Verdae Assisted Living. Doris was a loving and kind Daughter, Wife, Mom and Mama. Everyone always had kind words to say about her. She was always there for her family and friends.
Surviving are her daughters, Cindy and her husband Charles Duncan, Jr. of Taylors and Beth and her husband Reverend Henry Simmons of Moncks Corner; grandsons, Charles Duncan, III of Taylors, Brad Duncan (Audrey) of Greenville and Will Simmons (Erin) of Lakewood, Colorado; granddaughter, Amy Simmons (John Victoria) of Astoria, New York; great-grandchildren, Andrew Duncan, Mikayla Duncan, Indigo Duncan and Dagny Simmons and brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Wanda Vaughn of Duncan.
Honorary pallbearers are Charles Duncan, III, Brad Duncan, Will Simmons, Ricky Vaughn, Danny Vaughn and Joey Reid.
Graveside service for family and friends will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Wood Memorial Park, Duncan, SC conducted by Rev. Henry Simmons, Mr. Charles Duncan, Jr., Mr. Charles Duncan, III and Mr. William Bradford Duncan. Social distancing and masks requested.
The family will greet friends after the graveside committal service keeping in mind the social distancing guidelines.
The family would like to thank Cascades Assisted Living Staff, Live Long Well Care Staff, McCall Hospice House and some special caregivers Shelia Fruechntenicht, Sherica Young and Ricale Taylor.
Memorials can be made to Fairview Baptist Church, 1300 Locust Hill Road, Greer, SC 29650 or Parkinson's Association of the Carolinas, 2101 Sardis Road North, Suite 102, Charlotte, NC 28227.
The families are at their respective homes.
Arrangements by The Wood Mortuary at 300 West Poinsett Street, Greer, online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com