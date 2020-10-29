Doris Virginia Lawless



Piedmont - Doris Virginia Lawless,87, of Piedmont, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.



Born in Piedmont, she was the daughter of the late Edward Grady Jones,Sr.and Bernice Bagwell Jones.



Mrs Lawless attended Piedmont First Baptist Church.



She is survived by husband, David Lawless; son Craig Lawless (Joyce); grandson Christopher Brian Crocker (Jamie); four great-grandchildren, Cheyenne Crocker, Emily Crocker, Anna Crocker and Sutton Hill.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother Edward Grady Jones, Jr.



A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Piedmont First Baptist Church with a funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. A private burial will be held in Greenville Memorial Gardens.



Memorials may be made to Piedmont First Baptist Church, 8 First Baptist Church Road, Piedmont, SC, 29673 or Rainey Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.



