The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
(864) 834-8051
Doris Wilson Obituary
Doris Wilson

Taylors - Doris Cornelia (Standridge) Wilson, 93, wife of the late DeWitt T. Wilson, Jr., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 7, 2019.

Born in Starr, SC, she was the daughter of the late Marshall Harrison Standridge and Addie Josephine Thomas Standridge. Doris was a loving wife, mother and grandmother providing a loving home for her family. Doris and DeWitt were both faithful members of Marietta First Baptist Church.

Doris is survived by her 2 daughters: Joan Ledford (Ronnie) and Anna Dean Caldwell (Lee); son: Greg (Paige) Wilson; sister: Martha Uldrick; brother: Mack Standridge; granddaughter: DeAnna Thompson; 3 grandsons: Brody (Lesli) Ledford, Hunter and Tyler Wilson; 3 great-granddaughters: Lee Kathryn Thompson, Julia Thompson and Theodora Ledford; 2 great-grandsons: Croston and Heath Ledford.

Along with her husband and parents, Doris was also predeceased by 2 sisters: Alma Garrett and Hazel Malone along with a brother: Jerry Standridge.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at The Howze Mortuary from 10:00 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. Funeral service will follow the visitation in The Howze Chapel at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will be at Greenwood Memorial Gardens in Greenwood, SC at 3:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made to , Attn: Memorial Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to NHC - Greenville, especially Dave Davis, Alyssa Lettieri and Keah Mitchell for their excellent care and compassion shown to Mother and her family.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com.

The Howze Mortuary in Travelers Rest is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
